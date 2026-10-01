Manav Kaul: I had no idea about the connection of football in Kashmir

Excerpts



How does it feel to get the nomination?

We were all surprised. We are all poor people, actually (laughs). When such news comes, we first make sure that someone is not making fun of us. We felt that someone had pranked us. In fact, my director, Mahesh sir, also called me and asked, ‘There is no spam, right?’ Then we started congratulating each other, and this is going on till now. We are still very happy and surprised. We all worked really hard. When I got the script, I thought, why hasn’t it been made before? It’s one of the phenomenal stories. It is about two communities coming together and making a football team, creating a buzz, creating peace. That’s what India is all about. It’s a great representation of the country, so it should happen. Now that it has happened, it’s a very good thing. It was fun.