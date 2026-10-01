Out-of-box-Hyderabad: How INAI is using AI to catch traffic violations

While road safety has several dimensions, we are particularly interested in using technology to address driving behaviour and enforcement. How does the system identify traffic violations?

There are broadly two ways of improving driving behaviour — awareness and enforcement. The challenge is that traffic police cannot be everywhere at all times, and manpower is limited.



That is where our dash-cam-based system comes in. We have installed cameras in two towing trucks and two police patrol vehicles and have been running the pilot for around six months in partnership with the police.

The vehicles continue their regular duties while the cameras capture road footage. Our computer-vision models analyse the footage to identify violations such as wrong-side driving, riding without a helmet, triple riding and certain licence-plate violations. The system can also read licence plates.

We have integrated the system with the Telangana Police’s e-challan platform. Potential violations are first verified by our team before being sent to the police, where they undergo another level of verification.



The underlying research originated at IIIT Hyderabad, where professor Ravi Kiran developed the dash-cam-based model as a proof of concept. We enhanced and deployed it as a real-world system.