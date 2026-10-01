Sahil Gulati: Music is my soul

Among the many tracks he has experimented with, Sahil recalls one mix that remains particularly close to him. “One of my favourites is Agar Tum Mil Jao. That is one of the best mixes that I have done. When one listens to it, they get emotional and also feel the mix as well,” he shares. For Sahil, music, however, goes beyond beats, remixes and performances. It is an intrinsic part of who he is. “Music means everything to me. Music is my soul,” he expresses. While the music may come from behind the console, it is the audience that keeps him motivated. “The audience keeps me motivated. If they are happy, I feel motivated always,” he addss.

Over the years, Sahil has received several memorable reactions to his mixes, but one particular moment stands out. “I have seen a girl crying to my mix, which was really close to my heart. It makes me emotional when such things happen,” he concludes fondly.