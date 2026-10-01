Sahil Gulati: Music is my soul

Having performed alongside several celebrities, DJ Sahil Gulati has turned his passion for music into a profession, earning recognition for his ability to get audiences moving with his energetic mixes. His music has become his identity, with each set bringing a distinct energy to the event. During his performance at Royal Stag Boom Box in Hyderabad, CE caught up with the DJ to talk about the tour, his music and what keeps him going behind the console.
Speaking about being part of the event and his experience on the tour, Sahil says, “Working with Royal Stag Boom Box is amazing. We have done three cities and this one in Hyderabad is definitely crazy. Here, people witnessed some new remixes and mash-ups. I performed some Telugu remixes as well. Songs like Oo Antava were the best. They kept the crowd cheering. I also performed Chikiri Chikiri, which is trending, and the rest went with the flow and people enjoyed it.”
Among the many tracks he has experimented with, Sahil recalls one mix that remains particularly close to him. “One of my favourites is Agar Tum Mil Jao. That is one of the best mixes that I have done. When one listens to it, they get emotional and also feel the mix as well,” he shares. For Sahil, music, however, goes beyond beats, remixes and performances. It is an intrinsic part of who he is. “Music means everything to me. Music is my soul,” he expresses. While the music may come from behind the console, it is the audience that keeps him motivated. “The audience keeps me motivated. If they are happy, I feel motivated always,” he addss.
Over the years, Sahil has received several memorable reactions to his mixes, but one particular moment stands out. “I have seen a girl crying to my mix, which was really close to my heart. It makes me emotional when such things happen,” he concludes fondly.