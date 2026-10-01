Two women among seven held for murder of 24-year-old in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Mangalhat police on Wednesday arrested seven persons, including two women, in connection with the murder of 24-year-old Sainath Singh, who was allegedly strangled on September 28. The accused have been identified as Chidiyawale Anisha Singh, Makhan Badal Singh, Akash Singh, Abhishek Singh, Poojari Lakhan Singh, Akshay Singh alias Akashay and Degan Nanditha.

Police said Anisha had previously been involved in a drugs case, while Makhan Badal Singh was involved in eight cases registered under the Excise and Gaming Acts. Abhishek Singh was allegedly involved in two NDPS cases and Poojari Lakhan Singh in two cases, including one under the NDPS Act.

Anisha had allegedly been in a relationship with Sainath for three to four years. Her husband and family members had allegedly warned Sainath several times to stop contacting her. Despite the warnings, he allegedly continued to contact Anisha through social media and pressurise her to meet him.

Police said Anisha and her family members had also informed Sainath’s family about the issue, but he allegedly continued to contact her.