CURE Act notification today, to replace GHMC framework

HYDERABAD: The Core Urban Region (Integrated Governance) Act, 2026, which seeks to establish a new framework for urban governance in Greater Hyderabad’s Core Urban Region (CURE), will come into force with the issuance of a Gazette notification on October 2, according to official sources.

The Capital Value System (CVS) for property tax will apply immediately to newly constructed properties that have not yet been assessed. For existing properties, the new system is expected to be implemented from the next financial year, 2027-28, beginning April 1, 2027.

The Telangana Legislative Assembly passed the CURE Bill on September 12, replacing the 70-year-old Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Act, 1955. CURE covers 2,053 sq km within the Outer Ring Road (ORR) limits across Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts. The area has been reconstituted into three municipal corporations — GHMC, Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) and Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation (MMC). The Act comprises five Parts, 43 Chapters, 319 Sections and nine Schedules.