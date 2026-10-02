Telangana commercial tax revenue up 15 percent in September

HYDERABAD: Telangana’s commercial tax revenue grew 15% in September compared with the same month last year, aided by 25% growth in VAT on petrol and 5% growth in liquor revenue, officials said.

GST revenue stood at Rs 4,164 crore, up 15% from Rs 3,646 crore in September 2025. VAT on petrol rose 25% from Rs 1,287 crore to Rs 1,613 crore.

Professional tax was the only segment to register negative growth, declining 4% from Rs 77 crore to Rs 74 crore. Overall tax revenue stood at Rs 7,303 crore, Rs 6 crore short of the target of Rs 7,309 crore.

An official attributed the growth to action against fraudulent taxpayers, including criminal proceedings, and the issue of penalty and interest notices. Strict monitoring of return filing also contributed to the increase, he said.

The department is scrutinising returns and conducting audits for 2022-23 and 2023-24. The chief commissioner has directed field staff to analyse top and low-performing taxpayers and conduct sector-wise assessments to identify possible tax evasion.