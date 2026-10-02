Telangana man poses as missing son, demands Rs 40L

HYDERABAD: An elderly couple in Ibrahimpatnam were approached by a man who allegedly posed as their son, who had been missing for 23 years, and demanded Rs 40 lakh, police said.

The incident came to light after Lakshma Reddy approached Ibrahimpatnam police with doubts about the man claiming to be his son. His son, Srinivas Reddy, had left home about 24 years ago and had not returned since.

According to police, Lakshma Reddy’s close friend Mohan Reddy introduced Yadaiah, a resident of Nakrekal, as Srinivas Reddy. Another person, identified as Fakiru Mohan Reddy, allegedly assisted in the impersonation and demanded Rs 40 lakh from Lakshma Reddy for finding and returning his missing son.

The family became suspicious as Srinivas Reddy would be around 43 years old, while Yadaiah appeared to be around 60. When the family said they would conduct a DNA test, Yadaiah allegedly became nervous and tried to convince them that he was their son.

Lakshma Reddy approached Ibrahimpatnam police on September 27 and lodged a complaint. Police questioned Yadaiah and found that he was not Srinivas Reddy.

A case was registered against Yadaiah and Mohan. Fakiru is absconding, and further investigation is underway.