And the mutton shop has its own week off. Thursday and Friday, there’s scarcity. Saturday and Sunday, there’s abundance. The rest of the days, there’s attitude. But if you want to make friends, meet the guys who sell fish. Vegans say fish are friends, but if you ask me, fish sellers are the friendliest. He smiles. He calls me sir. He asks about my family. Not because he cares. Because fish expires like water vapour at noon. His competition isn’t another fish shop. It’s time. That’s why fish guys are always super nice, and that’s exactly why I trust them less and always check them first. The trick is the gills. Red gills, fresh fish. I’ve done this for years. I’m an expert.