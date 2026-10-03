Hyderabad's 66-year-old held with cannabis-glazed chocolates

HYDERABAD: Jawaharnagar police arrested a 66-year-old man for allegedly carrying cannabis-glazed chocolates for sale and seized 7.2 kg of the contraband in Balaji Nagar.

The accused was identified as Ramnivas, son of Jaishri.

Acting on a tip-off, police kept watch near Chandrapuri Colony in Balaji Nagar and spotted Ramnivas carrying a bag. Police said he abandoned the bag and tried to flee on seeing the police team, but was chased and caught.

A search of the accused and the bag led to the seizure of 29 packets containing 1,160 chocolates labelled “Power Plus Munakka Vati” and marked “Cannabis Sativa 14%”. The packets contained a dark green semi-paste substance with a pungent smell and weighed 7.2 kg.

During questioning, Ramnivas allegedly told police that he had procured the packets from Ranjith Singh in Uttar Pradesh and brought them to Hyderabad for sale at a higher price.

Jawaharnagar police registered a case under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Police are tracing the supplier, verifying the route used to bring the material to Hyderabad and identifying others involved in its supply and sale.