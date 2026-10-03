Kelly Felder makes Hyderabad debut

And when it comes to comfort, she has a simple definition. “Comfort means wearing clothes that don’t wear you, but you feel easy in them,” she explains. With Hyderabad holding a special place in her journey, the actress also had a message for her fans in the city. “This place is home to me, and I am forever grateful that they welcomed me with open arms. I owe them my whole career,” she says. Meanwhile, speaking about Kelly Felder’s journey and its plans for India, Karnika from the brand says, “This is a 15-year-old Colombo brand, and we have stores in Colombo and Melbourne. This is our first store in Hyderabad, India. We have an expansion plan to open in Tier I and Tier II cities in the future as well.”

Positioning itself as a high-street fashion brand, they see it as an opportunity to connect with Indian consumers through its design sensibility and choice of fabrics. “We feel that it has a market where we can penetrate and we can do well because the kind of style, the kind of designs, the fabrics really get close to India. Everything is manufactured in Sri Lanka. We have our own design team, and we are very good in the outfits we design,” she concludes.