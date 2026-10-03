Kelly Felder makes Hyderabad debut

Some stores have a way of catching your eye the moment you walk in, whether it is the collection, the styling or the fresh take they bring to fashion. Hyderabad has been welcoming brands that bring new trends and distinctive styles to the city, and the latest to join the list is Colombo-based fashion brand Kelly Felder. With its first Hyderabad store, the brand is bringing its high-street aesthetic to the city, and we got a first look at the collection while catching up with actress Neha Sharma, who inaugurated the store. Talking about her association with the brand and her experience at the new store, Neha Sharma says, “Fashion and I have a long history. I started my career from Hyderabad. Now I am here promoting the first store in Hyderabad, and I wish them all the best. I am wearing one of their outfits, which is chic. I love the fact that it is stylish yet comfortable.”
For her, what stands out about the collection is its ability to cater to different tastes while also offering something distinct from the usual high-street offerings. “I think there is something for everybody. When you are looking at high-fashion clothes and high-street outfits, this is the place you can be in. It is a brand that is not from here, so you will get stuff that no one else is wearing,” she says. Dressed in a striking black outfit for the launch, the actress also spoke about her own fashion philosophy. Rather than following seasonal trends, she prefers pieces that can move effortlessly from one occasion to another. “Usually, minimalistic, but I think versatile and comfortable. I love to repeat my stuff. I don’t want things to be seasonal,” she shares.
And when it comes to comfort, she has a simple definition. “Comfort means wearing clothes that don’t wear you, but you feel easy in them,” she explains. With Hyderabad holding a special place in her journey, the actress also had a message for her fans in the city. “This place is home to me, and I am forever grateful that they welcomed me with open arms. I owe them my whole career,” she says. Meanwhile, speaking about Kelly Felder’s journey and its plans for India, Karnika from the brand says, “This is a 15-year-old Colombo brand, and we have stores in Colombo and Melbourne. This is our first store in Hyderabad, India. We have an expansion plan to open in Tier I and Tier II cities in the future as well.”
Positioning itself as a high-street fashion brand, they see it as an opportunity to connect with Indian consumers through its design sensibility and choice of fabrics. “We feel that it has a market where we can penetrate and we can do well because the kind of style, the kind of designs, the fabrics really get close to India. Everything is manufactured in Sri Lanka. We have our own design team, and we are very good in the outfits we design,” she concludes.