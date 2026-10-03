Two University of Hyderabad students held after brawl on campus

HYDERABAD: A few days after the UoH Students’ Union elections, Gachibowli police on Friday arrested two students from the UoH after a brawl near the North Shopping Complex on the campus. According to police, two cases were registered based on complaints lodged by research scholar Akash Kumar and student Kamal. The accused have been identified as Akash Bhati and Mohit.

Inspector K Saidulu said two cases were registered based on complaints from the students and two persons were arrested.

In his complaint, Akash Kumar alleged that Akash Bhati called him while he was walking with his friends and attempted to strangle him with a belt. Other students and security staff intervened and separated the two, he alleged.

Later, when Akash Kumar went to the police station to lodge a complaint, Bhati allegedly picked up an iron stand and assaulted another student, Barasia Gosh. She sustained injuries and was shifted to a nearby hospital, police said.

Following the registration of an FIR, police arrested Akash Bhati.

In the second case, Kamal alleged that Mohit assaulted him during the altercation. Police subsequently arrested Mohit.