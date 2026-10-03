Varahi Mallipamula: Comedy makes serious issues approachable without making them preachy

Balancing multiple roles while playing Veera brought its own challenges. “It was definitely a challenge. I would say between producing, writing and acting, producing is the hardest job. Producing as a job never truly ends; as long as the movie is on its journey, the producer is on hers too. Working with my mother is both a blessing and a curse. While I’m grateful for all her support, no one can push my buttons more than her. Switching between on and off camera was a challenge. Sometimes, even when I’m in the scene playing my character Veera, my crew needs me to snap out and be Varahi,” she expresses.