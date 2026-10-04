49 foreigners identified overstaying in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Police, in coordination with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), identified 49 foreign nationals allegedly overstaying in the city, officials said on Saturday. Among them, 12 have been deported, while deportation proceedings for the remaining 37 are underway.

According to a police press release, field-level verifications conducted since August 31 revealed that several overstaying foreign nationals were also involved in criminal activities, including counterfeit currency public fraud, and prostitution.

In one instance, officials seized 250 grams of ganja from a foreign national during routine verification. In Rajendranagar, three South Sudanese nationals who entered India on student visas were subjected to drug screening tests, which returned positive for cannabis. Police also arrested a foreign national in possession of Alprazolam tablets mixed with cough syrup for personal intoxication.

Investigators further discovered that several individuals on expired student visas were illegally working as hospital translators. A Kenyan national on a tourist visa was found running a prostitution ring.