Garbage fee to be tied to property tax: CMC commissioner G Srijana

HYDERABAD: With the CURE Act coming into force, garbage collection fees will soon be linked to property tax, CMC Commissioner G Srijana said on Saturday. A centralised collection system will be introduced to streamline waste-management payments and curb unauthorised collections, she said.

She said the GHMC, CMC and MMC would issue separate notifications fixing garbage collection charges for slums, individual houses, residential apartments, commercial complexes and other establishments.

Speaking to the media, Srijana said the state government was also considering a policy to regulate working hostels. The municipal body is assessing the need for regulated and subsidised hostels for young professionals in high-density areas such as Kukatpally, Allwyn Colony and Miyapur. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is expected to hold discussions to finalise the policy.

She said several unauthorised buildings in Cyberabad had been converted into hostels, housing young men and women. Many such illegal hostel buildings have been demolished in recent months, she added.

Srijana said funds could not be sought without detailed project reports (DPRs). Once the DPRs are completed, a process that could take two to three years, the MMC would seek funding for future works, including flyovers, underpasses and Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) projects.

Priority is being given to long-pending road-widening and junction improvement works at IIIT Junction, Khajaguda, Nizampet, Ideal and Allwyn Colony in Miyapur.