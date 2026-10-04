GHMC reworks KBR Park infra plan

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has proposed a major restructuring of infrastructure works around KBR National Park. The revised proposal replaces several junction-level flyovers and underpasses with a continuous steel flyover from Jubilee Hills Check Post Junction to Mugdha Junction and another stretch from Mugdha Junction to Muffakham Jah College, with a connecting ramp to Banjara Hills Road No. 1 to provide a signal-free connection for traffic to and from Madhapur and HITEC City.

The proposal was approved by the GHMC Standing Committee on Saturday. It will now be submitted to the state government for approval.

Under the revised plan, the GHMC has proposed cancelling the two-lane unidirectional flyover at NFCL Junction from Banjara Hills and the two-lane unidirectional underpass and three-lane unidirectional flyover at TV9 Junction.

The changes would substantially modify the Hyderabad City Innovative and Transformative Infrastructure (HCITI) plan around KBR Park by replacing several junction-level structures with a longer elevated corridor between Jubilee Hills Check Post and Nagarjuna Circle.

Under revised Package 1, the proposed steel flyover from Jubilee Hills Check Post Junction to Mugdha Junction will replace the originally planned flyover and underpass between the two junctions.

In Package 2, the GHMC has proposed dropping works planned at Road No. 45 Junction, Film Nagar Junction, Maharaja Agrasen Junction and Cancer Hospital Junction near KBR Park. Instead, it has proposed a steel flyover from Mugdha Junction to Muffakham Jah College, along with a ramp connecting it to Banjara Hills Road No. 1.

The revised Packages 1 and 2 would thus form a continuous elevated corridor from Jubilee Hills Check Post Junction through Mugdha Junction to Muffakham Jah College.