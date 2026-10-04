GHMC reworks KBR Park infra plan

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has proposed a major restructuring of infrastructure works around KBR National Park. The revised proposal replaces several junction-level flyovers and underpasses with a continuous steel flyover from Jubilee Hills Check Post Junction to Mugdha Junction and another stretch from Mugdha Junction to Muffakham Jah College, with a connecting ramp to Banjara Hills Road No. 1 to provide a signal-free connection for traffic to and from Madhapur and HITEC City.
The proposal was approved by the GHMC Standing Committee on Saturday. It will now be submitted to the state government for approval.
Under the revised plan, the GHMC has proposed cancelling the two-lane unidirectional flyover at NFCL Junction from Banjara Hills and the two-lane unidirectional underpass and three-lane unidirectional flyover at TV9 Junction.
The changes would substantially modify the Hyderabad City Innovative and Transformative Infrastructure (HCITI) plan around KBR Park by replacing several junction-level structures with a longer elevated corridor between Jubilee Hills Check Post and Nagarjuna Circle.
Under revised Package 1, the proposed steel flyover from Jubilee Hills Check Post Junction to Mugdha Junction will replace the originally planned flyover and underpass between the two junctions.
In Package 2, the GHMC has proposed dropping works planned at Road No. 45 Junction, Film Nagar Junction, Maharaja Agrasen Junction and Cancer Hospital Junction near KBR Park. Instead, it has proposed a steel flyover from Mugdha Junction to Muffakham Jah College, along with a ramp connecting it to Banjara Hills Road No. 1.
The revised Packages 1 and 2 would thus form a continuous elevated corridor from Jubilee Hills Check Post Junction through Mugdha Junction to Muffakham Jah College.
After obtaining state government approval, the proposals will be placed before EPC Committee-III and subsequently require consideration by the GHMC General Body. The civic body has also proposed entrusting the revised works to the existing EPC contractor, Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL).
In October 2024, the State government accorded administrative sanction for multi-directional flyovers and underpasses at various junctions around KBR Park at an estimated cost of Rs 826 crore, which was later revised to Rs 1,090 crore.
The works could not progress after a stay order restrained tree-felling activity within the Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ), extending 25-35 metres around the park. Tree felling and translocation were subsequently kept on hold.
Meanwhile, the Hyderabad Traffic Police introduced a clockwise one-way traffic system around KBR Park in August 2026 to facilitate construction activity and manage traffic. Following an inspection last month, the Police Commissioner and GHMC Commissioner observed that the system was functioning smoothly. The GHMC is now considering the one-way arrangement as a permanent measure for future traffic management.