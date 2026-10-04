Telangana connects 60 sand reaches to digital network

HYDERABAD: Far from towns and cities in Telangana, where riverbeds and sand reaches often lie beyond the reach of conventional infrastructure, a new digital network is quietly changing the way these remote sites are monitored.

The Telangana Fiber Grid Corporation (T-Fiber), working with the Mineral Development Corporation (TGMDC), is extending dedicated connectivity to around 60 sand reaches across the state. Fifteen are already connected, with the rest being brought online in phases.

Where optical fibre can reach, T-Fiber is laying it. In harder-to-reach locations, wireless technologies, including microwave and unlicensed-and radio, are stepping in. Towers are being installed to establish links with the nearest T-Fiber network point.

The connectivity is turning isolated sand reaches into digitally visible sites. CCTV cameras, Automatic Number Plate Recognition cameras and digital weighbridges are being linked to a central monitoring system, allowing officials to track vehicles, loads and activity in real time.

The system is also expected to help detect unauthorised extraction, overloading and unregistered vehicles, while reducing the need for routine physical inspections.

And the network itself is being watched around the clock. T-Fiber’s Network Operations Centre monitors the connections and initiates restoration when a link goes down.

For remote sand reaches such as Gopalpur, Anantharam and Mahadevpur, a little piece of Telangana’s digital infrastructure is arriving where roads, rivers and distance once made connectivity difficult.