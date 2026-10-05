Hyderabad 2nd among top cities with unsold housing stock

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad had the second-highest unsold residential inventory among India’s top seven housing markets, with 1,08,700 homes remaining unsold at the end of the second quarter of 2026, according to ANAROCK’s latest Q2 2026 Market Viewpoint report.

Only the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), with 1,92,300 unsold units, had a larger stock. Hyderabad accounted for 18% of the total unsold inventory across the seven markets, ahead of the National Capital Region (NCR), Pune and Bengaluru.

Hyderabad’s unsold stock rose 6% from 1,03,000 units in Q1 and 11% from 98,000 units a year earlier. In comparison, NCR had 89,100 unsold units, accounting for 14% of the total, though its inventory declined 2% quarter-on-quarter.

Pune had 83,800 unsold homes, unchanged from the previous quarter but up 4% annually. Bengaluru had 79,200 units, with its inventory recording the sharpest annual increase among the seven markets, rising 34%. Chennai had 33,700 unsold units, up 5%, while Kolkata had 29,700 units, an annual increase of 10%.

Across the seven markets, total unsold inventory stood at 6,16,500 units in Q2, up 3% from Q1 and 10% from Q2 2025. MMR, Hyderabad and NCR together accounted for 63% of the total unsold stock.

The rise in Hyderabad’s inventory was driven partly by a sharp increase in new supply. The city saw 17,000 residential units launched during Q2, a 53% year-on-year increase — the highest among the seven markets.