Hyderabad housing market walks a tightrope as costs rise

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad’s residential real estate market is entering a more complex phase, with sales slowing even as property values remain firm and construction costs rise. Residential registrations declined in August, while home sales in Greater Hyderabad in 2026 H1 fell to their weakest level in four-and-a-half years. Yet higher ticket sizes and continued demand for premium housing suggest the slowdown has not translated into a broad-based price correction.

Developers are also facing mounting pressure on project economics. Direct construction costs are estimated to have risen 8% to 10% due to higher steel, cement, bitumen, finishing materials and other inputs. The additional burden is estimated at `150-300 per sq ft, depending on project size, height, design complexity and scale.

K Sreedhar Reddy, president of NAREDCO Telangana, said steel prices were particularly significant because steel accounts for 12% to 15% of hard construction costs. A 10% to 15% rise in steel prices can increase overall project construction expenditure by 1.5% to 3%, with the impact higher in high-rise projects because of deeper foundations, basements, shear walls and stronger structural frames, he told TNIE.

TMT steel prices in Hyderabad are currently `60,000-72,000 per metric tonne, up 10% to 15% from `52,000-63,000 in H1 2025. Cement prices have risen 8% to 12% to `320-470 per 50-kg bag from `290-420. River sand is now priced at `55-95 per cubic foot, compared with `50-88 earlier, while crushed stone aggregates have risen 4% to 7%.