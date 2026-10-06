A feast of Telangana flavours

Explaining about the food festival and the wide variety available on the menu, F&B manager Avinash Mohanty says, “There are around 50 varieties of dishes available here. These dishes are all local Telangana dishes like Sakinalu, Ariselu, Burelu, Paya Shorba, Pulusu and a lot of other items as well. We have a live counter that serves Jonna Roti and Sarva Pindi. Coming to the desserts section, we have Double Ka Meetha, Semiya Payasam and Qubani Ka Meetha, so people can come and enjoy a wholesome food experience of Telangana.” The food we had was extremely tasty and delicious. We couldn’t get enough of the dishes served in the buffet. Right from the Nannari Sharbat served as a welcome drink to Royyala Pakodi, Spicy Chicken 65, Boti, Mirchi Bajji, Makka Jonna Vada and many more, it was a delightful spread of Telangana flavours.