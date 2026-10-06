A feast of Telangana flavours

Telangana food, rich in flavours and taste, has surely made people and tourists visit the state for its culinary offerings. There is a special place for Telangana food in our hearts, people across the country and the world relish and enjoy its flavours. Continuing this celebration of local cuisine, Tourism Plaza at Begumpet is hosting a Telangana Food Festival that can be enjoyed with family and loved ones.
Explaining about the food festival and the wide variety available on the menu, F&B manager Avinash Mohanty says, “There are around 50 varieties of dishes available here. These dishes are all local Telangana dishes like Sakinalu, Ariselu, Burelu, Paya Shorba, Pulusu and a lot of other items as well. We have a live counter that serves Jonna Roti and Sarva Pindi. Coming to the desserts section, we have Double Ka Meetha, Semiya Payasam and Qubani Ka Meetha, so people can come and enjoy a wholesome food experience of Telangana.” The food we had was extremely tasty and delicious. We couldn’t get enough of the dishes served in the buffet. Right from the Nannari Sharbat served as a welcome drink to Royyala Pakodi, Spicy Chicken 65, Boti, Mirchi Bajji, Makka Jonna Vada and many more, it was a delightful spread of Telangana flavours.
Not to forget the Sakinalu and Burelu, which were excellent. The Pulusu and Pachhadi, meant to be eaten with rice, were delicious. The Bagara Rice with Mutton Curry and Chicken Biryani were just the right way to enjoy a perfect meal. The desserts at the end were like sugar on top of our meal.
The food festival is surely promising some of the best-curated Telangana dishes for people in the city. So, if you are looking for a good and satisfying meal, this is a place to try.The Telangana Food Festival is on until October 11.