A space that feels like home

Every person has a cozy corner at home. No matter what the situation is at home, we usually feel the warmth and peace that comes along with the people in it and the interiors. Interiors play a wider role in making our homes a better place, and so Dasos has come up with an experience studio that makes your home a comfortable place that you will always want to be in. Actor Naga Chaitanya, who inaugurated the store, sat down with CE for an exclusive chat about his cozy place at home, his lifestyle and upcoming films.
Excerpts
What do you like about interiors?
Interiors are something you live with in and out, and that is what you go back home to. It has to resonate with you, calm you and be something you like because it reflects your state of mind. Being able to customise your interiors and have that bespoke solution is very important.
Which space at home calms you down?
For me, it is my home theatre where I watch movies. That is my regular calming space.
How do you keep yourself so fit?
It has become a lifestyle choice; it is not an effort anymore. I enjoy doing it. It is just about working out, following the right diet, getting good rest and hydrating.
What does your daily routine look like?
Usually, if I am shooting, I am up by 6:30 or 7 am, and do work out. I then head for the shoot, come back and make sure I am in bed by 10 or 10:30 pm. That is the standard thing that I do.
What do you do in your free time?
I love to travel, drive and go to the racetrack. These are the things I enjoy. Recently, I picked up pickleball, so I am trying to get into that a little bit.
What are the destinations that you love to visit again and again?
I am a beach person, so any place that has a beach.
What is that one compliment that you received in your career?
I think it is always when people come back and say that they saw the character in the film rather than me. It is a compliment that always puts a smile on my face.
What is your daily motivation?
I am blessed to have this life, so whatever motivation we need, I think every day is an opportunity.
How do you define success?
I haven’t really thought about it. I really don’t take success and failure too seriously. If, at that moment, a film did well, you learn something from it; if it didn’t do well, you learn something from it too and move on. I don’t like to hold on to the past too much.
What are your upcoming films?
There’s Vrushakarma releasing on December 4. I am currently shooting for season two of Dhootha by Prime Video.
Tell us about your association with Dasos.
It’s been a wonderful journey. I think it has been three years. When they started off, it was just about kitchens and wardrobes, with a limited portfolio. They have now become a complete home interior solutions brand. I remember Manoj and Niharika (founders) telling me their vision when we first associated, and today, three years later, they are where we dreamt they would be, bringing a complete end-to-end solution for the house. It has now become a personal association. When the journey is like that, it becomes very timeless.