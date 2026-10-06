A space that feels like home

What is that one compliment that you received in your career?

I think it is always when people come back and say that they saw the character in the film rather than me. It is a compliment that always puts a smile on my face.



What is your daily motivation?

I am blessed to have this life, so whatever motivation we need, I think every day is an opportunity.



How do you define success?

I haven’t really thought about it. I really don’t take success and failure too seriously. If, at that moment, a film did well, you learn something from it; if it didn’t do well, you learn something from it too and move on. I don’t like to hold on to the past too much.

