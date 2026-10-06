Ex-treasurer of Telangana's BJYM booked for harassment, casteist abuse

HYDERABAD: Alwal police have registered a case against former Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) national treasurer PM Sai Prasad and four others following a complaint by a 28-year-old Telangana BJP SC Morcha social media convener, who alleged harassment and casteist abuse.

The complainant alleged that Sai Prasad and the other accused — Paka Shiva, Rahul, John and Aditya — continued to contact and threaten her after she ended her association with them on April 1. According to her complaint, she was abused and humiliated in front of her husband and others at the BJP state office in Nampally on April 1. She also alleged that the accused threatened her over her political career and reputation.

She added that on August 21, three of the accused visited her residence and asked her to speak to Sai. They allegedly abused and threatened her and her family. The complainant said she was threatened with the circulation of obscene material using her images.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case under relevant provisions of the BNS and are probing the allegations and the roles of the five accused.