Hyderabad bizman held for negligence that led to student’s death at Ganesh procession

HYDERABAD: Musheerabad police arrested a 34-year-old real estate businessman who had been absconding in connection with the death of a 19-year-old BTech student during a Ganesh Agaman procession at Ramnagar on September 5.

The accused, Mohammad Maher Siddiq Ahmed of Ramnagar, was arrested on Sunday night. According to police, the victim, S Badrinath, had attended the procession with a friend. Around 9 pm, he stopped responding to calls from his family. They were later informed that he had been taken to Gandhi Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Police said Siddiq, who organised the event, had arranged large stages, trusses, heavy illumination, multiple bands, DJs, sound systems and loudspeakers without obtaining the required permissions for the truss, loud DJ systems and bursting of firecrackers.

Despite repeated warnings, the organisers allegedly continued using loudspeakers beyond permissible limits. Firecrackers were also burst near the crowd, triggering panic and uncontrolled movement, police said. Badrinath collapsed amid the commotion and was shifted to Gandhi Hospital, where he was declared dead.

Police alleged that Siddiq and others acted negligently despite being aware of the potential danger to human life. He was booked under Section 105 read with Section 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), relating to culpable homicide not amounting to murder and acts done by several persons with common intention.