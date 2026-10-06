Hyderabad Film Festival goes beyond the screen

One of the highlights was a masterclass on writing by Raju Weds Rambai fame Saailu Kampati, who delved into the craft of building stories for the screen. This was followed by a masterclass on AI filmmaking by Vishnu Vijayan, reflecting the growing intersection between emerging technology and filmmaking. Director Satish Varma, popularly known as Melbourne Mama, brought another dimension to the day with a special director’s cut session, offering audiences an insight into the choices that go into shaping a film.