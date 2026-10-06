Hyderabad Pen Show brings the joy of ink to the city

There was something delightfully old-school about the Hyderabad Pen Show held at FTCCI. Tables lined with fountain pens in every shape and colour, bottles of ink waiting to be swatched, nibs being examined like fine jewellery, and visitors testing pens before deciding if one was right for them. For three days, Hyderabad became a meeting point for collectors, makers, restorers, calligraphers and curious first-timers, all drawn together by the increasingly rare pleasure of writing by hand.