Naso Profumi brings its scent of nostalgia to Hyderabad

What is driving Indian consumers’ growing shift from conventional designer fragrances to niche perfumes?

We believe young perfumeries like Naso have changed how people perceive scent. Today, consumers want a story, something rooted in memory and nostalgia. Audiences are now mature enough to understand what they are paying for and expect exclusivity at a premium price. We have been in the attar trade since 1952, bringing nearly 80 years of experience and understanding of fragrance. What sets us apart is our commitment to authentic ingredients and green perfumery, creating fragrances without phthalates, allergens or parabens. Our scents are designed for Indian skin, climate and sensibilities, while making you feel good and smell unique. We do not want everyone to smell the same, which is why we use simple, natural ingredients in sophisticated forms to create distinctive fragrances with an element of mystery.