Pink Phool: Giving fashion a more inclusive runway

“I wanted to do something for the transgenders. I didn’t want to get only these very polished transgenders, but I wanted a regular person to get a chance to integrate into fashion. When you do an event with transgenders, it is either a dance competition or something very stereotypical. They are just taken for a movie or an audio function, and that is the maximum they would do. I wanted to do something more than that. I didn’t want to do just a fashion show where they would be dressed up and pushed onto the ramp. I wanted to do it aesthetically,” expresses Neha.