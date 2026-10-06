Revised flyover design to save GHMC Rs 1,200 crore

HYDERABAD: With savings of Rs 800 crore in land acquisition and Rs 400 crore in construction, the revised flyover project from Jubilee Hills Checkpost to NFCL Junction is estimated to optimise Rs 1,200 crore in public expenditure, GHMC officials said during an inspection on Monday.

The GHMC has taken up the 4.3-km, six-lane bidirectional steel flyover to provide signal-free movement and address traffic bottlenecks along the city’s western corridor.

GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan, along with senior officials, inspected the project and reviewed foundation excavation and junction improvement works being carried out to facilitate traffic movement during construction. The elevated corridor will provide uninterrupted movement across five major junctions along the congested stretch between Jubilee Hills Checkpost and NFCL Junction.

Karnan said the project design was reassessed following the successful implementation of the one-way traffic system around KBR Park. Earlier proposals involving isolated underpasses and fragmented grade separators were reviewed, while litigation over tree-felling permissions had delayed their progress. Given persistent congestion between NFCL Junction and the KBR Park entrance, GHMC finalised a continuous elevated corridor as a long-term solution.

The project is being executed in Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) mode in two packages using steel-structure technology to speed up construction and minimise disruption to traffic. Package I covers Jubilee Hills Checkpost Junction to Mugdha Junction at a cost of Rs 580 crore, while Package II covers Mugdha Junction to Muffakham Jah College, including a connecting ramp to Banjara Hills Road No. 1, at Rs 510 crore. The total sanctioned project cost is Rs 1,090 crore.