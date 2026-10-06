Revised flyover design to save GHMC Rs 1,200 crore

HYDERABAD: With savings of Rs 800 crore in land acquisition and Rs 400 crore in construction, the revised flyover project from Jubilee Hills Checkpost to NFCL Junction is estimated to optimise Rs 1,200 crore in public expenditure, GHMC officials said during an inspection on Monday.
The GHMC has taken up the 4.3-km, six-lane bidirectional steel flyover to provide signal-free movement and address traffic bottlenecks along the city’s western corridor.
GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan, along with senior officials, inspected the project and reviewed foundation excavation and junction improvement works being carried out to facilitate traffic movement during construction. The elevated corridor will provide uninterrupted movement across five major junctions along the congested stretch between Jubilee Hills Checkpost and NFCL Junction.
Karnan said the project design was reassessed following the successful implementation of the one-way traffic system around KBR Park. Earlier proposals involving isolated underpasses and fragmented grade separators were reviewed, while litigation over tree-felling permissions had delayed their progress. Given persistent congestion between NFCL Junction and the KBR Park entrance, GHMC finalised a continuous elevated corridor as a long-term solution.
The project is being executed in Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) mode in two packages using steel-structure technology to speed up construction and minimise disruption to traffic. Package I covers Jubilee Hills Checkpost Junction to Mugdha Junction at a cost of Rs 580 crore, while Package II covers Mugdha Junction to Muffakham Jah College, including a connecting ramp to Banjara Hills Road No. 1, at Rs 510 crore. The total sanctioned project cost is Rs 1,090 crore.
The six-lane corridor is designed to provide high-capacity, signal-free movement and reduce travel time, traffic queues and fuel consumption. The elevated alignment has been planned to have zero footprint in the eco-sensitive zone around KBR Park, minimising its impact on existing green cover.
Officials said the revised unified design would significantly reduce costs by avoiding extensive ground-level modifications and large-scale land acquisition. The streamlined alignment is expected to save around Rs 800 crore in land acquisition by reducing the need to acquire high-value private properties.
Another Rs 400 crore is estimated to be saved in construction costs compared with the earlier multi-component proposal involving underpasses and grade separators. The revised project is therefore expected to optimise Rs 1,200 crore in public expenditure while providing a higher-capacity traffic solution for the western corridor.
Wipro junction renamed after Manmohan Singh
The CMC standing committee on Monday approved naming the HMDA-developed park near Wipro Circle in Financial District, Gachibowli, as Dr Manmohan Singh Memorial Park and renaming Wipro Circle as Dr Manmohan Singh Circle under Section 137 of the Core Urban Region (Integrated Governance) Act, 2026.
SPV for Durgam Cheruvu cleared
It also cleared a proposal to set up a special purpose vehicle (SPV) for the integrated development and rejuvenation of the Durgam Cheruvu lakefront, with about 140 acres identified for the project. The proposal to establish the Durgam Cheruvu Lakefront Development Company will be recommended to the state government through the CMC for approval.
It also approved rejuvenation and development of Chintal Kunta Lake at an estimated cost of Rs 21.59 crore. The works include desilting, embankment protection, water quality restoration and construction of a box drain connecting the lake to Narlakunta Lake through Shuraksha Meadows Colony in Ward No. 294, Bahadurpally, under Dundigal Circle.