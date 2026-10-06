Telangana HC notice to GHMC chief over meat shop closure

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has issued notice to the GHMC commissioner, seeking to know whether directions were issued to close meat shops within GHMC limits on October 2.

Justice T Madhavi Devi was hearing a contempt petition filed by V Srikanth of Tarnaka, who alleged wilful disobedience of earlier high court orders and sought action under the Contempt of Courts Act.

Petitioner’s counsel Vijay Gopal submitted that the GHMC had issued orders on October 2 directing the closure of slaughterhouses and meat shops selling sheep, goat, cattle and beef. A press note was also issued, he said, adding that the directions violated earlier HC orders and alleged that the GHMC commissioner lacked the authority to issue them.

The petitioner sought contempt proceedings against the commissioner and a fine of Rs 50,000, with the amount to be deposited with the Telangana HC LSA or any other institution directed by the court.

Justice Devi issued the notice and adjourned the case to November 2.