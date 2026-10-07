A step ahead in style

For the collection that has been the attraction of the store we could see that familiar styles are being re-imagined with new colours , materials and finishes enhanced with embellishments such as rivets, braided leather elements or an extended buckle collection adding to the functional element. The animal print on the footwear is something new that you could see on the Birkins that are in the store. The guests were seen amused with the wide range of the collection and could not stop or rather resist themselves from buying footwear of their choice. Overall the store has some amazing collections that you cannot stop yourself from buying so if you are passing by Banjara Hills you know where exactly you need to pit stop for an exciting footwear shopping.