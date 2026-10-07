A step ahead in style

Comfort means everything when it is about footwear, and the way we choose it, matters the most. Birkenstock has launched their new store in Hyderabad at Banjara Hills, and indeed, the store launch was a place where one could have fun choosing the footwear and creating their footwear. We got a chance to check out the new Autumn/Winter collection and all the 1774 collections that were displayed at the store.
First we got our chance to create our own Brikenstock footwear charm which was both creative and fun at the same time. We got a chance at three glittery charms which were then combined by the people who were there to make the charm for us live at the counter. Each glittery charm was interesting to pick from the lot and then it was pinned together with your name on it.
Then we headed to a live bag colouring counter where a bag was given to every guest who came by the store. A calligraphy writer, sitting at her spot, was jotting down the names of guests, who wanted their own customised bags. The guests were further given the choice to choose the colours they liked, and colour up their bags which felt unique and exciting.
For the collection that has been the attraction of the store we could see that familiar styles are being re-imagined with new colours , materials and finishes enhanced with embellishments such as rivets, braided leather elements or an extended buckle collection adding to the functional element. The animal print on the footwear is something new that you could see on the Birkins that are in the store. The guests were seen amused with the wide range of the collection and could not stop or rather resist themselves from buying footwear of their choice. Overall the store has some amazing collections that you cannot stop yourself from buying so if you are passing by Banjara Hills you know where exactly you need to pit stop for an exciting footwear shopping.