Beyond the screen: What’s really making your eyes tired?

The first thing many of us do after waking up is reach for the phone. Then comes a day of staring at a laptop, followed by another round of scrolling through messages, reels or emails. By the time the day ends, the eyes may feel dry, heavy or gritty, with headaches, blurred vision or difficulty focusing making an appearance.
But is the screen really the villain? Not quite.
With World Sight Day falling on October 8, ophthalmologists say it is worth looking beyond the easy answer of simply blaming screens.
“Screens are not inherently damaging to the eyes, but prolonged, uninterrupted use can cause digital eye strain,” says Dr Rachna Vinaya Kumar, paediatric ophthalmologist and adult squint specialist, Apollo Hospital, Jubilee Hills. She explains that people tend to blink less frequently while concentrating on screens, which can lead to tired eyes, headaches, blurred vision and dryness.
Dr Satyanarayana Kada, senior consultant ophthalmologist and retina specialist, Renova Century Hospitals, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, says prolonged screen use is primarily associated with visual fatigue and discomfort. “It does not mean that everyone who spends long hours on a computer is permanently damaging their eyes,” he says.
However, persistent or recurrent symptoms should not simply be dismissed as an inevitable part of office work.
The problem, however, is not necessarily permanent damage from ordinary screen use. “There is no convincing evidence that ordinary screen light causes permanent eye damage. However, excessive screen use, particularly among children, may contribute to myopia,” explains Dr Rachna.
For Dr Satyanarayana, the important distinction is between discomfort and lasting damage. He shares, “Digital eye strain is primarily associated with visual fatigue and discomfort and does not mean that everyone who spends long hours on a computer is permanently damaging their eyes. At the same time, persistent or recurrent symptoms should not simply be dismissed as an inevitable part of office work.”
One of the less obvious problems is what happens to our blinking when we concentrate.
Air-conditioned offices can further compound the problem, while glare, reflections, excessive brightness and poor lighting can add to discomfort.
Dr Satyanarayana says some of the most common mistakes are surprisingly simple. He notes, “Common mistakes include prolonged screen use without breaks, infrequent blinking, rubbing the eyes and ignoring persistent dryness or blurred vision. Many people also use devices in dark rooms, maintain incorrect viewing distances or postpone routine eye examinations.”
A break from a screen does not have to mean abandoning technology altogether. It can begin with a simple habit.
“Following the 20-20-20 rule — looking at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds every 20 minutes — can help relax the focusing system and reduce eye strain. A screen break should mean looking away from the screen—not switching from a computer to a smartphone,” says Dr Rachna.
The concern is particularly relevant for children, where near-work and outdoor time also come into the picture.
She adds, “Prolonged near-work, including reading, writing and using digital devices, can cause eye fatigue and may contribute to myopia, particularly in children. Reduced outdoor time is an important risk factor for developing short-sightedness during childhood. Natural daylight and outdoor activities can help lower this risk.”
For contact-lens users, screen habits are only part of the equation.
“Contact-lens users face additional risks when they sleep in lenses, exceed recommended wearing hours, swim or shower while wearing them, or neglect lens hygiene. Taking regular breaks, blinking consciously, following prescribed lens-care instructions and using suitable lubricating drops recommended by an eye specialist can help protect eye comfort,” concludes Dr Rachna.