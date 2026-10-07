Beyond the screen: What’s really making your eyes tired?

For Dr Satyanarayana, the important distinction is between discomfort and lasting damage. He shares, “Digital eye strain is primarily associated with visual fatigue and discomfort and does not mean that everyone who spends long hours on a computer is permanently damaging their eyes. At the same time, persistent or recurrent symptoms should not simply be dismissed as an inevitable part of office work.”

One of the less obvious problems is what happens to our blinking when we concentrate.