QR codes mandatory for advertisements in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The MAUD department has issued guidelines regulating temporary and hyperlocal advertisements in the Core Urban Area (CURE), with designated advertising locations, streamlined approvals and penalties for violations.

Under the guidelines, a ward-level advertisement nodal officer will be appointed for each ward to identify suitable locations and facilitate approvals.

Each ward will have around 5-10 locations for temporary advertisements and 25-50 for hyperlocal advertisements. The proposed locations will be submitted to the deputy commissioner concerned for approval and maintained as a repository of available advertising slots.

All approved advertisements must prominently display a QR code generated through the MyCURE or Advertisement App. The code, carrying details of the booking, must be displayed at the bottom-right corner so it can be verified.

No temporary or hyperlocal advertisement can be put up without permission. Unauthorised advertisements will be removed immediately by municipal authorities, police and HYDRAA. The person responsible will be issued a challan and penalised, and an additional challan may be issued to recover the removal cost.

Applicants must remove advertisements at their own cost after the authorised period. A 24-hour period will be calculated from midnight to midnight for determining the permitted duration.

Temporary slots can be booked for one to three days, with charges calculated pro rata according to size. For the maximum permissible 18 ft × 18 ft size, charges range from Rs 1,000 to Rs 4,000. Hyperlocal slots can be booked for one to seven days, with charges ranging from Rs 100 to Rs 500. Penalties for unauthorised or non-compliant temporary advertisements range from Rs 2,000 to Rs 8,000, while those for hyperlocal advertisements range from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000.