Revised Hyderabad's KBR flyover MEIL’s responsibility

HYDERABAD: The state government on Tuesday approved changes to the scope and execution of infrastructure projects around KBR Park, Jubilee Hills and Banjara Hills, including revised packages for the proposed steel flyover.

Following proposals submitted by Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Commissioner RV Karnan, the government permitted the existing EPC contractor, Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL), to execute the steel flyover from Jubilee Hills Check Post Junction to Muffakham Jah College, including a connecting ramp to Banjara Hills Road No. 1, under Packages I and II.

The government cancelled the previously sanctioned two-lane unidirectional flyover at NFCL Junction and the two-lane underpass/three-lane flyover at TV9 Junction. It also revoked the Letter of Award issued to KNR Constructions Ltd and ordered the refund of its tender deposits.

Under the revised scope, Package I covers the steel flyover from Jubilee Hills Check Post Junction to Mugdha Junction within the sanctioned cost of Rs 580 crore, with a revised Internal Bench Mark (IBM) of Rs 365.85 crore.

Package II covers the steel flyover from Mugdha Junction to Muffakham Jah College, including the connecting ramp to Banjara Hills Road No. 1, within the sanctioned cost of Rs 510 crore. Its revised IBM is Rs 349.31 crore.

GHMC has been authorised to place the revised proposals before EPC Committee-III and continue using the existing project management consultants for both packages.