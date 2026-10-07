Running for a cancer-free future

Tell us about Grace Cancer Foundation.

The seed for the foundation was found when I saw a patient who was 26 years old and was diagnosed with oral cancer after major surgery about 15 years back. His family didn’t have money to take the dead body home, and this man had been a tobacco abuser since the age of 12. So, that is when a concern arose. The first thing was that it could have been prevented, and the second was that it could have been detected early because he came at stage four. That is where we thought we could do something to really build that chain to raise awareness and prevent by detecting cancer early. I think that was the trigger for us. Since then, for 14 years now, the issue has been about alleviate the cancer burden. Number one is education to prevent it — lack of awareness about vaccination, tobacco usage, a healthy lifestyle, physical activities and excess consumption of alcohol is needed. The second is early detection through mobile screening camps. That is our core work on the ground. We have six buses fully loaded with mammography, X-ray and testing facilities. Which cost around `8,000-10,000, and these are done free of cost. We screen close to 1,00,000 people every year. This year, we have been to Meghalaya, Odisha, Bihar and other states.

We are the only organisation with six buses. Wherever there is a road, our bus will go. And the third one is whoever is diagnosed, we connect them with the nearby Ayushman Bharat or Aarogyasri hospitals, where the treatment is done free of cost. We have also established a cancer hospital in Nizamabad, where I have been going for the last 20 years, every Friday. It is called Indur Cancer Hospital, which has become my baby. We are providing cancer care to the poorest of the poor, which includes radiotherapy, which is really expensive. That is the treatment part.

And the fourth one is the research, which includes technology and collaborating with colleges. As a part of the awareness, we do the Grace Cancer Run. This has been happening for the past couple of years, and this is the ninth edition. It started with 3,000 people, and last year we had 30,000 people in Hyderabad. Globally, three lakh people across 130 countries and different states participate in the month of October on different dates. It has been a global movement, especially with October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month. nIn this run, more than 300 cancer survivors will be taking part in the run, giving hope to people that you can survive cancer. That is the message we want to give.