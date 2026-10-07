SVPNPA's trainee IPS officer gets conditional bail

HYDERABAD: A Rajendranagar court on Tuesday granted conditional bail to trainee IPS officer Uday Krishna Reddy, who was arrested on July 29 in a case involving allegations of sexual assault and harassment of a fellow trainee at the SVPNPA.

Police initially registered a case under Sections 74, 75, 77, 78, 79, 127(2), 115(2) and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 66E and 67A of the Information Technology Act. Following the recording of the woman’s statement, additional charges under Sections 64(1) read with 63(b)(iii) and 109 of the BNS were added.

According to police, Uday came into contact with the woman through Instagram in mid-2025 after she responded to a post about his journey towards joining the Indian Police Service. They later exchanged contact details and entered into a relationship.

Police said the relationship was marked by frequent arguments, possessiveness and volatile behaviour. They further added that Uday threatened suicide, displayed weapons, insulted the woman and harassed her by damaging her laptop, creating fake social media accounts after being blocked, threatening to release private chats, and contacting her family and colleagues without her consent.

The woman later ended the relationship and married another person. Police said Uday continued to harass her even after the marriage, following which she approached the police.