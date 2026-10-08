A saree store at your door step

Is it only sarees that we can find on the app?

My expertise is in sarees, and so I am more keen on expanding pan-India. From Hyderabad, it will go throughout Telangana, then Andhra Pradesh, and to Bengaluru, Delhi and then Mumbai. I am keen about spreading myself as a saree store initially. It all depends on how we grow.



Were there any challenges in designing this app?

Initially, there were quite a few challenges I been the first person to get this idea. It becomes difficult to make people understand, since they do get doubts about the fabric. Some people also fear the sarees being stolen while they are being delivered. Right from finance to manpower, everything is a challenge when it comes to getting the right people on board. We are trying to bring awareness.



How do you want to take this forward?

We also have e-commerce platforms, but we are now focusing on the slot-booking mode. We are going to start with 30 autos. We are also coming up with a franchise model, so people can buy a single unit from us. I am going to rope in a lot of women entrepreneurs because that is how we will grow. They just have to buy an EV auto and then sell the sarees. I have plans of getting 200 autos to run in Hyderabad. We are also coming up with a saree truck for wedding shopping, where you can shop in your parking space itself. You can also hire my business for a day, and we will support.