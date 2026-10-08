Canadian accuses wife, kin of bid to extort Rs 2 crore with ‘impotent’ allegation

HYDERABAD: A 27-year-old Canadian citizen has alleged that his wife and her family members took his passport and other identity documents, pressured him to undergo a medical procedure to establish whether he was impotent and later demanded Rs 2 crore from him. Panjagutta police have registered a case based on his complaint.

Panjagutta Inspector E Jahangir Yadav told TNIE that the complainant was born in Canada and is a private employee there. His father had moved to Canada several years ago. The family originally hails from Nellore, while his wife is from Nizamabad.

According to police, the couple married in August. In September, the woman lodged a case of domestic violence, domestic harassment and cheating at a police station in Nizamabad. The complainant alleged that on September 7, his wife and her family members took his Canadian passport, citizenship card, Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card and original birth certificate without his knowledge.

Two days later, they allegedly threatened him and his parents and pressured him to undergo a medical consultation at a private hospital over allegations of impotence. The complainant alleged that his passport and other documents would be returned only if he underwent a Penile Doppler test.