HostMyGuest: Making space for the people who matter

Building trust, however, was an entirely different challenge. In the beginning, he says, affordability was intentional, allowing customers to try a service that was still unfamiliar to them. Google reviews also helped establish credibility. “After serving around 50 customers, referrals became our strongest source of growth,” he says, adding that even today, much of the business comes through recommendations from satisfied customers.

Behind the promise of same-day delivery is a more structured operation. The fleet team handles deliveries and logistics, while the inventory team focuses on refurbishment, hygiene, quality checks and packaging. Every product goes through a defined refurbishment process and multiple inspections before it leaves the facility. “Same-day delivery isn’t just about speed,” Arundar points out, adding, “It requires disciplined execution behind the scenes to ensure customers receive clean, well-maintained products every single time.”