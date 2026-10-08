Hyderabad's groundwater sinks deeper

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad’s groundwater reserves have taken a sharp hit over the past year, with levels across large parts of the city now considerably lower than they were a year ago.

The latest assessment of the Telangana Ground Water Department (TGWD) shows that groundwater levels in the Core Urban Region (CURE) — Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) and Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation (MMC) — were 6.85 metres lower in September 2026 than in September 2025. The decline comes despite a marginal improvement of 0.42 metre from the pre-monsoon level recorded in May.

That small seasonal recovery, however, has done little to close the gap created over the past year.

The main problem has been rainfall. The Hyderabad region received just 457 mm against the normal 619 mm during the 2026-27 water year up to September 30 — a deficit of 26%. The shortfall was even greater in several mandals, ranging from 21% to 49%.

Of the 46 mandals monitored by the TGWD, 33 recorded deficient rainfall. The deficit in the Hyderabad region is also considerably higher than the 17% recorded for the state as a whole.

The effect is beginning to show in the groundwater readings. Levels fell by another 0.38 metre in September compared with August. More importantly, the year-on-year decline of 6.85 metres indicates that the water that has entered the ground during the monsoon has not been enough to make up for the fall recorded over the previous year.

The numbers also show how uneven the situation is across the metropolitan region.

The TGWD assessment is based on readings from 107 piezometers spread across 46 mandals. The average groundwater level was 11.58 metres below ground level (mbgl), but individual locations showed a dramatic difference.