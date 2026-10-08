Out-of-the-box Hyderabad: Keeping drones on mission when GPS fails

How does your system approach navigation in a GPS-denied environment?

Without going into too much detail, like any navigation system, we have cameras onboard as well as other sensors that aid navigation, including gyroscopes and inertial sensors.

We have a proprietary algorithm that allows us to not just navigate in a GPS-denied environment, but also carry out full autonomous operations. In a GPS-denied scenario where electronic warfare is present, the operator cannot necessarily control the drone in real time. The drone therefore needs to make decisions about how to execute its mission.

Using artificial intelligence, we analyse the current plan of the drone and how it can execute its mission effectively. All of this is enabled by edge computing and cameras that we have specifically chosen for this purpose.

What are some of the high-value strategic applications you are targeting?

We are targeting high-altitude target detection for some military units as well as GPS-denied, long-range navigation.

Our speciality is not short-range navigation. Our whole focus is on providing long-range solutions, from above 20 kilometres to 100 kilometres of navigation capability. Our baseline altitude is about 250 metres to one kilometre.

The applications can cover a broad range, including surveillance as well as kamikaze drones.