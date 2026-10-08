Putting personality into every stroke

“Every time I buy a pen, there is always a story behind it,” says Venkatesh. That sense of individuality is also what he believes sets fountain pens apart. Different nibs allow users to choose how they want their writing to look, from extra fine and medium to broad and specialised nibs for music notes. He believes Indian manufacturers can hold their own against international brands too. “There are so many awesome Indian manufacturers who are giving a run for their money to the foreign brands at a price which is probably 20 percent of what a foreign brand would cost,” he says. For Venkatesh, collecting pens has eventually become more than a hobby. “When I use one of these pens, it ends up to be a conversation starter. So, it had ended up to be an investment for me rather than a hobby,” he says. And perhaps that is the charm of the fountain pen — it does not merely put words on paper; it gives the act of writing a character of its own. As Venkatesh puts it, “To personalise even your writing, I think you should come towards fountain pen.”