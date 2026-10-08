Water demand-supply gap set to widen in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad’s water security is coming under increasing pressure, with groundwater depletion, rising tanker dependence and a widening gap between demand and supply raising concerns over the city’s preparedness for the 2027 summer. Public policy experts have called for early measures, including a graded water emergency protocol, tighter regulation of groundwater and tankers, and curbs on non-essential consumption.

They said the city currently receives around 585 million gallons a day (MGD) for more than 14.57 lakh consumers, against an estimated requirement of 750 MGD. Demand is projected to reach around 835 MGD by 2027, potentially leaving a shortfall of about 235 MGD if supply does not increase.

Groundwater depletion is another concern. About 70% of Hyderabad is estimated to be over-exploiting groundwater, with 11 of 16 mandals extracting between 100% and 177% of available reserves. As many as 26 mandals have been classified as critical or over-exploited. The assessment estimates around 10 lakh borewells in the city, with groundwater levels receding to nearly 100 metres in some pockets and several borewells drilled beyond 1,000 feet reportedly failing.

Dependence on tankers has also risen sharply. Daily bookings increased from fewer than 5,000 in February to 8,500 by the end of March, 15,200 by May 30 and more than 20,000 in early June. About 3.36 lakh bookings were recorded in May. Around 12,500 apartments depended on Water Board tankers this year, compared with about 4,000 the previous summer.