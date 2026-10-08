Water demand-supply gap set to widen in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad’s water security is coming under increasing pressure, with groundwater depletion, rising tanker dependence and a widening gap between demand and supply raising concerns over the city’s preparedness for the 2027 summer. Public policy experts have called for early measures, including a graded water emergency protocol, tighter regulation of groundwater and tankers, and curbs on non-essential consumption.
They said the city currently receives around 585 million gallons a day (MGD) for more than 14.57 lakh consumers, against an estimated requirement of 750 MGD. Demand is projected to reach around 835 MGD by 2027, potentially leaving a shortfall of about 235 MGD if supply does not increase.
Groundwater depletion is another concern. About 70% of Hyderabad is estimated to be over-exploiting groundwater, with 11 of 16 mandals extracting between 100% and 177% of available reserves. As many as 26 mandals have been classified as critical or over-exploited. The assessment estimates around 10 lakh borewells in the city, with groundwater levels receding to nearly 100 metres in some pockets and several borewells drilled beyond 1,000 feet reportedly failing.
Dependence on tankers has also risen sharply. Daily bookings increased from fewer than 5,000 in February to 8,500 by the end of March, 15,200 by May 30 and more than 20,000 in early June. About 3.36 lakh bookings were recorded in May. Around 12,500 apartments depended on Water Board tankers this year, compared with about 4,000 the previous summer.
Policy expert Donthi Narasimha Reddy proposed a Hyderabad Water Emergency Protocol with graded trigger levels based on reservoir storage, assured supply, groundwater conditions, tanker demand and weather. During shortages, drinking and domestic needs, hospitals and sanitation should receive the highest priority, followed by water for livestock, animals and ecological needs. Livelihood-critical needs of farmers, fishers and dairy operators should follow, he said.
Experts called for groundwater surveys and mapping, extraction limits, metering and effective implementation of the Telangana Water, Land and Trees Act. They also recommended greater use of rainwater harvesting and grey-water reuse, along with measures to protect farmers, fishers, dairy operators, livestock and wildlife during severe shortages. They also stressed the need to prepare for heat-related illness, waterborne diseases, hospital disruptions, sanitation problems and firefighting challenges.
Among the proposed measures are a Hyderabad Water Emergency Coordination Cell under the Chief Secretary, Ward Water Security Committees, a public Water Security Dashboard and a 30-day Emergency Water Action Plan to coordinate the response.
Hotel fined Rs 20,000 for water wastage
The HMWSSB has imposed and collected a Rs 20,000 penalty from a Jubilee Hills hotel for allegedly wasting water while cleaning its premises. HMWSSB Managing Director K Ashok Reddy noticed excessive water use while cleaning Anaganga Hotel on Road No. 45, Jubilee Hills. He directed officials to issue a notice and impose a penalty. Officials subsequently issued a notice to K Gayathri Reddy and collected the Rs 20,000 penalty. Ashok said water was a precious resource and should not be used indiscrimi-nately. He urged residents and commercial establishments to avoid excessive water use for cleaning premises, roads and other areas, and warned of action for violations.