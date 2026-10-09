Hyderabad: New police zones in Future City

HYDERABAD: The state government has reorganised the jurisdiction of the Future City police commissionerate by creating new zones, divisions and police stations and restructuring some existing ones.

As per GOMs No.141 issued on October 6, two new Law and Order Zones, three new Law and Order Divisions, one Law and Order police station, three Women Police Stations, two Traffic Zones, three Traffic Divisions and three Traffic Police Stations have been created.

The new law and order zones are Shadnagar and Chevella, while the new divisions are Amangal, Kothur and Moinabad. Amangal division will cover Amangal, Madgul, Talakondapally and Kadthal police stations, while Kothur division will cover Kothur, Nandigama and Keshampet. Moinabad will come under the newly created Chevella Zone. Aziznagar police station has also been created under Moinabad Division and Chevella Zone.

Three new women police stations will be set up in Maheshwaram, Shadnagar and Chevella zones. In the traffic wing, Traffic Zone-1 will cover Chevella and Shadnagar divisions, while Traffic Zone-2 will cover Maheshwaram, Ibrahimpatnam and Amangal divisions. New traffic police stations will be established at Moinabad, Kothur and Amangal.

Green Pharma City PS will be renamed Meerkhanpet police station and Shamshabad police station will be renamed Peddashapur police station.

Cheeram Kanishka Yadav