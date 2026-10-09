Loan apps booked for harassment & blackmail in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad cyber crime police registered a case against several loan-lending mobile applications and recovery agents for allegedly harassing and blackmailing a 38-year-old private employee from Pragathinagar over loan repayments and exorbitant interest.

The complainant alleged that he paid Rs 22.9 lakh more than the amount he borrowed. Between September 8, 2025 and October 1, 2026, Rs 1,56,70,006 was credited to his bank accounts as loans, while he paid Rs 1,79,60,888 towards them. Of this, Rs 1,05,79,972 went directly to the named lenders and Rs 73,80,917 through payment gateway links sent by the apps.

He alleged that the excess Rs 22,90,882 was towards illegal interest, processing fees and penalties. Despite the payments, the lenders allegedly demanded another Rs 6 lakh and harassed him through calls and messages.

The complainant said callers using 63 phone numbers accessed his contacts, circulated his photograph with the caption “fraud person” and sent abusive and obscene messages to his friends and family. They also allegedly contacted his employer, neighbours and relatives and sent emails to his colleagues using information from his LinkedIn profile, accusing him of fraud.

He said the threats caused severe mental distress and raised concerns for his personal safety. Police are investigating.