Osmania University students told to think beyond jobs

HYDERABAD: Osmania University Vice-Chancellor Prof Kumar Molugaram on Thursday urged students to develop an entrepreneurial mindset alongside academic and technical skills, saying the country needed more innovators capable of creating jobs and addressing societal challenges.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the two-day CYSPARK Entrepreneurship Development Programme (EDP), organised by the university’s Entrepreneurship and Innovation Cell (E&IC) in collaboration with Cyient Foundation.

The programme brought together undergraduate and postgraduate students from the OU campus and its constituent colleges. The first day featured sessions on entrepreneurship as a career choice, converting problems into opportunities, and validating business ideas through customer discovery and market understanding.

Prof Molugaram said students should be encouraged to identify opportunities and develop solutions that could be turned into sustainable enterprises. He stressed the role of educational institutions in creating an ecosystem that nurtures innovation and enables young people to turn their ideas into meaningful initiatives.