Swiggy forced us to deliver old items, say riders in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Several delivery riders working at a Swiggy Instamart outlet in Hastinapuram protested on Thursday, alleging that the management pressured them to deliver expired food products to customers. The riders alleged that their Instamart IDs were blocked after they refused to deliver products that had crossed their expiry dates.

They said customers frequently objected when expired products were assigned to them. When riders returned such orders to the store, they were allegedly questioned by the management and, in some cases, had their IDs blocked. They also alleged that rides were cancelled and order payouts reduced after they raised objections.

The workers further alleged that they were made to work long hours without basic facilities, including toilets and a designated space to eat. A complaint was reportedly lodged with LB Nagar police, while further action by food safety authorities is awaited.

Officials inspected the store and reportedly found several expired products.

BigBasket rate cuts alleged

In a separate development, BigBasket delivery workers from Malakpet and P&T Colony approached Malakpet MLA Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala over alleged sudden reductions in delivery rates and blocking of Rider IDs. The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers’ Union (TGPWU) urged the Labour department to examine the complaints and sought restoration of the earlier rate card, unblocking of affected IDs, prior notice before rate changes or termination, and implementation of applicable minimum wages and protections for gig workers.