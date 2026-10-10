10 arrested for Rs 700 crore Nadergul land fraud

HYDERABAD: Osmania University police have arrested 10 persons out of 47 accused for allegedly attempting to grab 100 acres of land in Nadergul, valued at around Rs 700 crore, with the help of an altered copy of a farman issued during the reign of the seventh Nizam, Mir Osman Ali Khan. A case has been registered against 47 persons, including an employee of the Telangana Archives and Research Institute, identified as Accused No. 47, who is among those absconding, police said.

Speaking to TNIE on Friday, Osmania University Inspector V Dasu said the investigation was under way.

The case was registered following a complaint by Mohd Amjad, who alleged that the land formed part of an estate originally associated with Raja Shivraj Dharmavanth Bahadur, a jagirdar during the Nizam’s rule, and his successors.

According to the complaint, the estate’s succession was recognised through royal farmans in favour of the descendants of Raja Shivraj Dharmavanth Bahadur’s brothers, Raja Lokchan Chand and Raja Murali Manohar Bahadur. The successors named in the succession records include Raja Dhiraj Karan, Raja Dharam Karan, Raja Mehboob Karan and the heirs of Raja Manohar Raj. The family claims ownership of 373.22 acres in Nadergul.

The complaint alleges that 47 persons conspired to claim and alienate 100 acres of the land. They allegedly obtained a copy of a farman from the State Archives and Research Institute in Tarnaka on March 28, 2023, and subsequently used an altered version to advance their ownership claims. A member of the Archives’ clerical staff is alleged to have facilitated the procurement of the document.