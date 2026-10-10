A taste of Indonesia at Park Hyatt Hyderabad

Then, moving to the main course, the Rendang Berek Padang, which was slow-cooked duck breast with an aromatic herb sauce, pickled onion and cassava leaf, was a surprising element on the menu. Iga Kambing Maranggi, which was a roasted lamb rack with chilli, baby carrot, rice cake and guali sauce, was tender and good in taste. Then, ending it with Dadar Gulung Solo, the Java-style soft green crepe with sweet grated coconut filling, was surely a sweet end to a great start to the food. The Chef was really humble and came over to explain each dish with a lot of love and expression, showcasing the flavours of Indonesia to us.