Family seeks Telangana help to bring man’s remains back from Ukraine

HYDERABAD: The family of Vavilala Sudarshan, who reportedly died in an attack in Ukraine on September 1, approached the Chief Minister’s Prajavani on Friday, seeking the state government’s help to bring back his mortal remains.

Sudarshan hailed from Hasnabad village in Jagtial Urban mandal. His family said the Ukrainian Embassy had asked them to pay Rs 6 lakh to transport his mortal remains to India. His wife, Bhargavi, mother, Gangu, and village sarpanch Bathula Gangadhar submitted a petition seeking government assistance.

Welfare Minister Adluri Lakshman Kumar, who visited the Prajavani, assured the family that he would take up the matter with officials concerned in the chief minister’s office and initiate steps to extend assistance.

On September 1, the Indian Embassy in Ukraine announced the death of an Indian national in an attack and said it was providing all possible assistance to repatriate his mortal remains at the earliest. It also said it was in contact with his company and the Ukrainian authorities. However, even after 40 days, the family claimed that they were yet to receive his mortal remains.

During Friday’s Prajavani, Adluri interacted with officials and petitioners and reviewed grievances submitted by citizens, including requests for assistance concerning Indians stranded or affected abroad.

As many as 127 petitions were received during the 260th edition of the Chief Minister’s Prajavani. A total of 591 people representing 16 groups submitted the petitions. Of these, 47 pertained to the Revenue Department, 15 to the Energy Department, 14 to the Home Department and 51 to various other departments.