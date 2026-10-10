Good food meets great outdoors

The idea seems particularly fitting for the Financial District. “Financial District is a concrete jungle. You have these glass and steel buildings, tech parks and GCCs,” Ruban says. After a day spent in an air-conditioned office, the thought of moving into another enclosed space may not always appeal. “If you really want to enjoy yourself, there is an option not to sit in another AC environment after coming out of an AC office, but to sit in a natural environment,” he adds. “Hyderabad has nine months of bliss after three months of summer.”