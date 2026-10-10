Man held for posing as Air Force officer in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Begumpet police arrested a Bihar native for allegedly posing as an Air Force officer and taking photographs at Parade Ground on Thursday.

According to police, the accused, identified as Nitin, was spotted by Army security personnel who grew suspicious during an interaction with him. He allegedly failed to answer their questions and tried to flee but was caught.

Army authorities alerted Begumpet police, who took him into custody. During questioning, Nitin allegedly admitted that he was a civilian posing as an Air Force officer.

Officials said he had allegedly worn a senior Air Force officer’s uniform for two months to create a false social media identity and gain women’s trust. Police are examining his accounts for possible victims across states.

No victims from Telangana have been identified so far. Further investigation is on.